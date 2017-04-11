Suzy Welch: The career secret I wish I'd known in my 20s

It's about "putting yourself out on a limb for somebody else with no expectation of immediate payback," she says. "For instance, offering yourself as a reference, placing a call to help someone land a job, or working a weekend or holiday so others can be with their families. Essentially, its currency is performing small acts of kindness and generosity as a way of life."

Without a doubt, Welch says, many people who enter the working world out of college, as she did, know deep in their bones that "what goes around comes around" and that helping others is both the right thing to do and very probably good for your professional trajectory, too.

"The problem is, during college, you also hear a lot of messages from peers and from the popular culture telling you success is a zero-sum game — that for you to win, others have to lose," she says. "And that can sort of have a numbing effect. You hit the work world not sure how much you should be helping others."