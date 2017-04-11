VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 10 most expensive cities in the world

For the fourth year in a row, Singapore is the most expensive city in the world.

That's according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Worldwide Cost of Living survey, newly released for 2017.

To determine the rankings, the EIU compares the prices of more than 400 products and services worldwide, including food, drink, clothing, household supplies, and transportation. Each city is then ranked in comparison to New York on the World Cost of Living (WCOL) Index, with New York assigned a score of 100. Other cities earn a relative score, where a one-point increase or decrease equates to a 1% change in the cost of living.

Asian cities dominate the list, with Singapore and Hong Kong earning the top two spots. At No. 9, New York was the only place in the United States to crack the top 10.

Below, check out the 10 most expensive cities in the world. The average price of a loaf of bread, bottle of table wine and liter of gas is included for context, and all prices are listed in USD.

10. Copenhagen, Denmark

Average price of a loaf of bread: $3.55

Average price of a bottle of wine: $12.87

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.63

9. New York, United States

Average price of a loaf of bread: $7.95

Average price of a bottle of wine: $14.74

Average price of a liter of gas: $0.61

8. Paris, France

Average price of a loaf of bread: $6.81

Average price of a bottle of wine: $10.35

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.45

7. Geneva, Switzerland

Average price of a loaf of bread: $6.62

Average price of a bottle of wine: $8.20

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.52

6. Seoul, South Korea

Average price of a loaf of bread: $14.82

Average price of a bottle of wine: $26.54

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.28

5. Osaka, Japan

Average price of a loaf of bread: $5.91

Average price of a bottle of wine: $13.33

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.18

4. Tokyo, Japan

Average price of a loaf of bread: $7.41

Average price of a bottle of wine: $11.89

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.24

3. Zurich, Switzerland

Average price of a loaf of bread: $5.66

Average price of a bottle of wine: $14.17

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.49

2. Hong Kong

Average price of a loaf of bread: $4.61

Average price of a bottle of wine: $15.72

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.73

1. Singapore

Average price of a loaf of bread: $3.55

Average price of a bottle of wine: $23.68

Average price of a liter of gas: $1.44

