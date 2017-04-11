$1 billion in tax refunds is waiting to be claimed Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 | 11:51 AM ET | 00:48

Already filed your 2016 return? Good. But you might not be square with Uncle Sam just yet.

The IRS said earlier this spring that it is holding more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds for an estimated 1 million taxpayers who did not file a 2013 federal income tax return. If you're among them, or suspect you might be, you'll have to file that return by April 18 or forfeit that money to the U.S. Treasury.

The median anticipated refund varies by state (see chart below), with estimates ranging from $619 (Idaho) to $917 (Alaska). Not as big as the average $2,878 refund for the current tax season, but enough to help you make headway on your financial goals.

"Students and many others may not realize they're due a tax refund," IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in the announcement.

IRS regulations don't require a federal tax return for people whose income is less than a set level, depending on filing status, age and the type of income received. But those taxpayers may still benefit from filing, to get back any federal income tax withheld from a paycheck or claim any refundable tax credits.