This Chinese retail giant is building 150 drone launch centers for people in the countryside

Buying goods online and getting them delivered is easy if you live in a large city. But if you live in rural China, your options are limited with local stores charging higher prices and offering less choice.

Now Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com, one of the country's largest online shopping sites – second only to Alibaba -- is trying to make life easier for rural dwellers, by building 150 drone launch centers in Sichuan, chief executive Richard Liu has announced.

The announcement was made as part of talks with the government last week for a broader logistics agreement in the province, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC via email. The new drone sites will help reduce shipping costs by 70 percent, Liu said.