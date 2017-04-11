This is where the 'smart money' is going, trader says

Now is a good time to be looking at emerging markets since their valuations are attractive relative to the U.S. market, strategist Luciano Siracusano told CNBC on Tuesday.

It's a trade that's been picking up steam — with more than $11 billion flowing into emerging markets ETFs in the first quarter, he pointed out.

"People are hedging because if you don't get a Trump fiscal plan, the other side of that trade really is emerging markets," the chief investment strategist for WisdomTree Investments said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"It means likely interest rates don't go higher in the U.S., dollar doesn't get stronger. EM currencies are likely to continue to rally in that kind of environment and that's good for EM equity."