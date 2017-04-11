Trump and global leaders urge Russia to break ties with Syria’s Assad

Leaders of the seven leading global economies have asked Russia to stop supporting the regime of President Bashar Assad following an alleged chemical attack on Syrians.

Boris Johnson, the British foreign minister, said at a G-7 meeting in Italy on Monday evening that this was the moment for Russia to pick a side.

"I think it's very important that in these circumstances for the world to present a united front and for that there to be absolutely no ambiguity about the message and the message we are sending to the Russians is very, very clear: Do they want to stick with a toxic regime, do they want to be eternally associated with a guy who gases his own people or do they want to work with the Americans and the rest of the G-7 and indeed many other countries for a new future for Syria," Johnson told reporters at the end of the first day of the G-7 meeting.