Trump's budget director on what's on, and off, the table for cuts

HARWOOD: Now, the president gave an interview yesterday and he suggested that he intended to propose a trillion dollars in outlays for infrastructure. Will Republicans be comfortable with adding to the deficit to pay for a trillion dollars in infrastructure?

MULVANEY: Bad spending to me in terms of its economic benefit would be wealth transfer payments. It's a misallocation of resources. Infrastructure is sort of that good spending in the middle, where even if you do misallocate resources a little bit, you still have something to show for it. It's tangible, it may help economic growth and so forth.

At the other end of the spectrum, at the very other end, is letting people keep more of their money which, while it can contribute to the deficit in a large fashion, is the most efficient way to actually allocate resources. It's a little less important to me if infrastructure adds to the deficit. And I'm really not interested in how tax reform handles the deficit. Regarding the trillion dollar number, to your specific question, I didn't hear that.

I'll have to talk to the president about it. Gary Cohn and I talked about this. You've got to give these Goldman Sachs guys credit. They know how to lever up. So Gary has asked me to just assume for sake of discussion a five-to-one ratio. So I'm assuming a $200 billion number.

HARWOOD: And what about the goal of eliminating the debt, which President Trump at one point said he would do at the end of his second term?

MULVANEY: It's fairly safe to assume that was hyperbole. I'm not going to be able to pay off $20 trillion worth of debt in four years. I'd be being dishonest with you if I said that I could. The reason the president doesn't want to change some of the mandatory spending, is because the public's not ready for it yet. They're ready for economic growth.

HARWOOD: You used to be in the shut-down caucus. You've got a potential shut-down at the end of April. Are agencies preparing?

MULVANEY: I don't think we've sent out the instructions yet. I don't see the need to, to be honest with you. So we've gone to the appropriators and said, "Look, if y'all can figure out a way to do this, let's do it together." Shut-down is never a desired end.

HARWOOD: What are the chances it happens?

MULVANEY: I think it's very low. And keep in mind, no one entity can shut the government down. It takes three to tango, the House, the Senate and the White House. And if they can't agree, you have a lapse in funding. That's the term that the Congressional Research Service uses for what the media calls a shut-down. It's happened 17 times between 1976 and 1994. Those lapses in funding used to be fairly typical.

HARWOOD: Do you think it's not that big a deal?

MULVANEY: I think it depends. I think the government, if you measure it in terms of the dollars out the door, about 83% of the government stays open in a government shut-down. Social Security checks go out, military still exists. The FBI still chases bad guys. I think the consequences have been blown out of proportion.

HARWOOD: Do you still believe that government can prioritize payments on the debt? You're going to have to raise the debt limit later this year?

MULVANEY: I haven't seen anything that changes my opinion about prioritization. I understand that Treasury's working on some stuff as to whether or not they think they can. The discussion we're going to try and drive is, yeah, we're going to raise the debt ceiling. But we're going to have to do it as part and parcel of a larger thing to try and solve and resolve some of our debt problems.

HARWOOD: Well, that means entitlement reform, right?

MULVANEY: It may. There's a lot of entitlement reform other than just how old do you have to be to get your Social Security benefits.

HARWOOD: I talked to someone in the House leadership today who was saying that in the wake of the health care thing, "We are going to be looking for direction from the White House."

MULVANEY: Here's the message across the board. You're going to see the White House take more leadership on the issues — on tax reform, on infrastructure, on funding. You're going to see a much more policy-assertive White House going forward.

HARWOOD: That's going to slow down tax reform, right? Because the House had been preparing to move their bill. Now they're waiting to hear from you.

MULVANEY: Well, the House can go and do what they want to do. We are going to formulate our own policies.

HARWOOD: We should not assume that the plan that you put forward is going to resemble the House tax plan?