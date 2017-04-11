US stocks fall as Trump administration navigates geopolitical minefield; financials, tech lag

U.S. equities fell on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped about 80 points, with Apple contributing the most losses. Apple was hit by a countersuit from chipmaker Qualcomm in a dispute over mobile technology licensing fees.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.6 percent, with financials and information technology lagging. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.8 percent.

The Dow transports were also under pressure, as shares of United Continental pulled back more than 4 percent outrage over a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight finally caught up to the stock.

"It's sort of surprising the market hasn't reacted more negatively given the geopolitical tensions," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. He also noted investors are taking a "wait-and-see" attitude as earnings season begins. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are among the companies set to report this week.

Traditional safe-havens caught a bid early on Tuesday. Gold futures for June delivery rose 1.2 percent to $1,269.50 per ounce, while the benchmark 10-year note yield slipped to 2.316 percent.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, rose more than 10 percent to 15.5.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday the U.S. will stand up against anyone who commits crimes against humanity.