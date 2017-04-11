    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks fall as Trump administration navigates geopolitical minefield; financials, tech lag

    Markets open broadly lower
    U.S. equities fell on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions kept investors on edge.

    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped about 80 points, with Apple contributing the most losses. Apple was hit by a countersuit from chipmaker Qualcomm in a dispute over mobile technology licensing fees.

    The S&P 500 slipped 0.6 percent, with financials and information technology lagging. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.8 percent.

    The Dow transports were also under pressure, as shares of United Continental pulled back more than 4 percent outrage over a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight finally caught up to the stock.

    "It's sort of surprising the market hasn't reacted more negatively given the geopolitical tensions," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. He also noted investors are taking a "wait-and-see" attitude as earnings season begins. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are among the companies set to report this week.

    Traditional safe-havens caught a bid early on Tuesday. Gold futures for June delivery rose 1.2 percent to $1,269.50 per ounce, while the benchmark 10-year note yield slipped to 2.316 percent.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, rose more than 10 percent to 15.5.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday the U.S. will stand up against anyone who commits crimes against humanity.

    NYSE Trader on the floor
    Brendan McDermid | Retuers
    "We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," Tillerson told reporters before heading to Moscow, where he and Russian officials are expected to discuss last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria.

    The U.S. responded by launching 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield. But the Trump administration is also navigating through rising tensions with North Korea.

    On Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters that a U.S. Navy strike group will be moving close to the Korean peninsula as a show of force.

    President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

    On the economic data front, the NFIB small business optimism index slipped to 104.7 in March from 105.3 in February, but the uncertainty index hit its second-highest level in history.

    "This just underscores that clarity on fiscal spending and taxes will be the catalyst that gets markets going. The clock is running but apparently no one is paying attention," Michael Block, chief strategist at Rhino Trading Partners, said in a note.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday said he would like to see tax reform passed by August but did not firmly commit to it. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had set August as a goal for pushing through tax reform earlier this year.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    10:00 a.m. JOLTS

    1:45 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Fastenal, Shaw Communications, Pier 1 Imports

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    Thursday

    Earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic Bank, Commerce Bancshares, Apogee, Infosys

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Friday

    U.S. markets closed

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

