Wal-Mart reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs to slash costs

Wal-Mart is eliminating hundreds of jobs in its latest attempt to cut costs and compete with Amazon, according to Dow Jones.

Citing sources, the wire service on Tuesday said Wal-Mart's layoffs span its international, technology and Sam's Club businesses.

They follow the retailer's decision to eliminate some 1,200 corporate positions earlier this year, Dow Jones said.

A Wal-Mart spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The news comes just a few days after a disappointing monthly jobs report that was hurt by retail layoffs. Nearly 30,000 retail workers lost their jobs in March, leading to the worst two months for the industry's job creation since December 2009.