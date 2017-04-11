    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Western Digital to surge more than 30% on flash memory chip shortage, JPMorgan says

    The hard drive assembly line of Western Digital Corporations.
    Shepard Sherbell | Corbis | Getty Images
    The hard drive assembly line of Western Digital Corporations.

    Investors should buy Western Digital shares because the company's earnings next year will come in significantly above current expectations, according to JPMorgan, which upgraded the company to overweight from neutral.

    "We expect the company to benefit from the ongoing NAND [flash memory] shortage. In addition, we note that the PC market is improving," analyst Rod Hall wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WDC
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...