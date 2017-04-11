Western Digital to surge more than 30% on flash memory chip shortage, JPMorgan says

Investors should buy Western Digital shares because the company's earnings next year will come in significantly above current expectations, according to JPMorgan, which upgraded the company to overweight from neutral.
"We expect the company to benefit from the ongoing NAND [flash memory] shortage. In addition, we note that the PC market is improving," analyst Rod Hall wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.
