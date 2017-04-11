Your first trade for Tuesday, April 11

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Goldman Sachs.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Whole Foods Market.

David Seaburg was a buyer of Netflix.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Devon Energy.

Trader disclosure: On April, 10, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, FXI, HLF, TSLA, WMT, XBI. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC

serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.

