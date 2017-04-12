My 3-year obsession with one free budgeting app helped me save over $15,000

I've been fixated on Mint, the free Intuit-backed savings app available in the U.S. and Canada, for 1409 days, or over three years now. My four-year anniversary is this June.

I check the site pretty much every day. I pore over the amount in my checking and savings accounts. I worry about my rising credit card bill. I find solace in my diminishing student loan amount. And I feel comforted, a little, by my slowly expanding 401k.

As I've progressed in my career and have thought increasingly about saving for the future, my relationship with Mint has intensified.

And, as a result, I've saved over $15,000.