4 saving tips from someone who turned a 'worthless' degree into $100,000 a year

Erin Lowry earns close to $100,000 a year. Her book, "Broke Millennial," which is based on her blog of the same name, is set to drop in May. And, she says, her success is owed in large part to the critical foundation her parents laid for her and how she learned to think about money.

When Lowry's parents took her to the store, she was asked to pay for a portion of anything she wanted to buy. "My parents could have paid in full, but they felt we should have skin in the game, would value more if we paid for it," she tells CNBC.

That was the reason that she was expected to pay half of her tuition when she attended college and why she chose a school that covered the cost in scholarships.

Still, people frequently questioned her choice to double major in Theater and Journalism, she says, asking her, "What makes you think you're going to make it?"

"Well, someone has to make it," she responded to one particular challenger. "So, why not me?"