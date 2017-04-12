Nail a first impression with this fashion expert's tips for what to wear to any job interview

Bosses hire candidates they think will be a good fit with their team, research shows, and what you wear to a job interview plays a role in the impression you make.

If slapping on a suit was always the answer, dressing for an interview would be easy. But every office environment is different. You want to look polished, but also like you belong.

How do you nail that first impression when every office has its own sartorial style?

HR experts recommend doing some of your own reconnaissance to find out how professionals dress at the place you're interviewing. Ask people who may know someone there or walk past the building to see what employees there are wearing, if you can.

"When in doubt, dress nicely," says Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director at Racked.com. "You want to look professional."

Once you have an idea of the workplace environment, check out Yannetta's top tips on dressing for any type of office.