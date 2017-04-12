Adyen, the start-up that processes payments for the likes of Netflix, Uber and Facebook, saw a 99 percent surge in revenues in 2016, the company announced on Wednesday.

The Dutch firm, which is valued at $2.3 billion, posted revenues of $727 million last year, up from $365 million in 2015. Adyen also recently announced that it processed $90 billion worth of transactions in 2016, an 80 percent year-on-year rise.

Pieter van der Does, chief executive of Adyen, said the growth has been driven by higher volumes in the U.S., a territory it has not typically had a big footprint in.

"Historically we were stronger in Europe now the U.S. is very strong in terms of growth. We have been expanding our footprint in Asia and Latin America. Part of the growth is down to more volume, part of it is the increase of geographical footprint," van der Does told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.