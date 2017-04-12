Asian equities open mixed; Nikkei falls 1%, ASX down 0.8%, Kospi up 0.1%

Asian equities were mixed in early trade on Thursday, following comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump that the dollar was too strong.

The dollar tanked after Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that it was getting "too strong." He also said the reason for the strong dollar was "partially" his fault as "people have confidence in (him)."

In response, the dollar index dropped to its lowest level since March 30. It last traded against a basket of currencies at 100.12, continuing a third straight session of declines.

The greenback also traded lower against other Asian currencies. Dollar/yen traded at 108.86, falling further from levels around 109.6 from the previous session. The Aussie traded at $0.7540, gaining from the $0.74 handle seen in the last session at 7:55 am HK/SIN.

"With political tensions remaining high and Trump's call for a lower dollar, traders are more likely to take notice of bad news over good to keep pressure on the dollar and support the yen," said ThinkMarkets' senior market analyst Matt Simpson in a note.

Safe-haven assets like gold and bonds continued to be in high demand. The yellow metal eased slightly from the 5-month highs set yesterday, with spot gold trading at $1,286.71 an ounce. U.S. ten-year Treasury yields traded at 2.2481 percent.

Trump also said that he would ultimately not label China a currency manipulator despite promising to do so while campaigning for the presidency last year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1 percent on the back of the stronger yen. The ASX 200 was lower by 0.76 percent while the Kospi was marginally higher, trading 0.07 percent higher.