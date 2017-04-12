    ×

    Market Insider

    Bank stocks drop into the red for the year as Trump trade falls apart

    • The S&P SPDR Financial Select Sector is now down about 0.2 percent for the year after losses Wednesday.
    • Bank stocks were a key part of the so-called Trump trade on the promise for deregulation and tax reform.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    One of the most popular post-election trades just lost all its 2017 gains.

    The S&P SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) turned negative for the year on Wednesday as investors grew wary about President Donald Trump's domestic and foreign policies.

    Trump said earlier on Wednesday he wants to repeal and replace Obamacare before moving on to tax reform, one of the most-anticipated pieces of legislation among market participants and a particularly important one for the banking sector. The Trump administration was dealt a body-blow late last month when the House of Representatives failed to even put an Obamacare replacement bill on the voting floor.

    Industrials, another key part of the so-called Trump trade, were lower Wednesday as well, but are still up for the year.

    Regional banks such as Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank were among the biggest losers Wednesday in the financial sector.

    The XLF ETF is still up 16 percent since the election.

    Meanwhile, investors have recently loaded up on safe-haven assets as tensions with Russia and North Korea escalate. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Moscow on Wednesday and received a barrage of criticism from several Russian officials, as they called the U.S. attack in Syria "primitive" and "inconsistent."

    --With reporting by CNBC's Gina Francolla.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FITB
    ---
    XLF
    ---

    More From Market Insider

    • Patti Domm
      Patti Domm

      Patti Domm is CNBC Markets Editor, responsible for news coverage of the markets and economy.

    • Bob Pisani
      Bob Pisani

      A CNBC reporter since 1990, Bob Pisani covers Wall Street from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    • Peter Schacknow

      Senior Producer - Breaking News

    • Dominic Chu
      Dominic Chu

      Dominic Chu is a markets reporter for CNBC.

    • Evelyn Cheng CNBC
      Evelyn Cheng

      Evelyn Cheng is a markets writer for CNBC.

    • Sara Eisen
      Sara Eisen

      Sara Eisen is a correspondent for CNBC, focusing on currencies and the global consumer.

    Market Strategist Survey