BlackBerry shares surge more than 15% after $815 million reward from Qualcomm

BlackBerry shares surged in premarket trade Wednesday after the company said it was rewarded a preliminary $814.9 million in arbitration against Qualcomm for royalty overpayments.

The figure is about 20 percent of BlackBerry's U.S. market capitalization. The company's U.S.-traded shares jumped more than 15 percent in premarket trade on the news.

BlackBerry extended-hours trade

Source: FactSet

Shares of Qualcomm fell about 1 percent in premarket trade. The chipmaker did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

"BlackBerry and Qualcomm have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued technology partners," John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry, said in a release.

Qualcomm shares are 15 percent lower year-to-date, while BlackBerry is up more than 11 percent.