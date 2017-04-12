    ×

    Market Insider

    BlackBerry shares surge more than 15% after $815 million reward from Qualcomm

    • Reward represents one-fifth of Blackberry's market value.
    • Qualcomm shares declined after news of the verdict hit.

    John Chen, CEO, Blackberry
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    John Chen, CEO, Blackberry

    BlackBerry shares surged in premarket trade Wednesday after the company said it was rewarded a preliminary $814.9 million in arbitration against Qualcomm for royalty overpayments.

    The figure is about 20 percent of BlackBerry's U.S. market capitalization. The company's U.S.-traded shares jumped more than 15 percent in premarket trade on the news.

    BlackBerry extended-hours trade

    Source: FactSet

    Shares of Qualcomm fell about 1 percent in premarket trade. The chipmaker did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

    "BlackBerry and Qualcomm have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued technology partners," John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry, said in a release.

    Qualcomm shares are 15 percent lower year-to-date, while BlackBerry is up more than 11 percent.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BB
    ---
    QCOM
    ---