Bond prices mixed as uncertainty rises ahead of US talks with Russia

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Wednesday morning ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. They are expected to discuss Ukraine, counterterrorism and Russia's continued support for Syria's Bashar Assad.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3051 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.9336 percent.

On the data front, On the data front, Tuesday will see the release of import/export prices at 08:30 am ET and, later, the federal budget at 14:00 ET.

The Treasury will auction off $12 billion 30-year bonds on Wednesday.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.49 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.46 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.61 a barrel, up 0.41 percent.