Chris Sacca is the only venture capitalist the cast of 'Silicon Valley' can recognize

With HBO's "Silicon Valley" preparing for its fourth season later this month, the cast and crew spent Tuesday evening in San Francisco at a premier event for the press.

Three of the main actors — Thomas Middleditch, Amanda Crew and Zach Woods — joined CNBC's Josh Lipton for an interview and some tech industry trivia.

As it turns out, the show's characters really only play geeks on television. Start-up lingo isn't their thing. Comedy definitely is.

When presented with photos of six prominent venture capitalists, they completely whiffed on five of them. The only one they got right was Chris Sacca, who in addition to being a major investor in Twitter and Uber, is a judge on ABC's "Shark Tank" and famous for always wearing cowboy shirts.

"I've never met him but I have a secret crush on him," said Crew, who plays Monica Hall, a venture capital executive, on the show. "I love his Western shirts, love him on Shark Tank."

Middleditch, who portrays the tormented entrepreneur Richard Hendricks, said he doesn't know Sacca but he's good friends with his brother Brian, a Hollywood actor. They even go to see Los Angeles Kings hockey games together.