As Julianna Reed discovered, there's no downtime between winning The Partner, CNBC's recently concluded primetime reality competition, and taking on the real-life role of partner to serial entrepreneur and host of The Profit, Marcus Lemonis. Reed, a California native with a background in fashion and the non-profit space, got her "feet wet" fairly quickly working within Lemonis' lifestyle-focused M.L. Creative Group after filming wrapped. But before she could publicly reveal her true identity as winner, she was forced to assume and operate under a fake identity.

"I had an alias, Rachel Smith," says Reed. "So I could start to send emails to people that [weren't] allowed to know who I was. And so now people still call me Rachel. So hopefully that'll change."