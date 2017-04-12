Cramer Remix: Forget OPEC! Here’s why the US controls oil prices   

As oil prices teeter at $53 a barrel, Jim Cramer drilled down on how investors should play what looks like a temporary ceiling for crude due to a growing glut of U.S. oil.
The Permian Basin, stretching across western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, has been a hot spot for U.S. drillers, particularly since a group of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers agreed to production cuts in November.
Those output cuts now look like they may be extended, perhaps in an effort to curb oil's decline, but U.S. producers are instead taking advantage.
"OPEC's discipline means nothing in the face of the huge production increases coming from America — 100,000 new barrels every single month — thanks to terrific technology that makes it much easier and cheaper to pull oil out of the ground," the "Mad Money" host said.