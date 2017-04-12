Cramer Remix: Forget OPEC! Here’s why the US controls oil prices   

Cramer also looked into cancer and immunotherapy play Incyte, a bitoech that has been soaring of late and is capitalizing on one of the hottest areas of the drug business.

The company recently filed an offering to sell over 34 million of its shares, which Cramer said could provide an opening for a well-priced buy.

And the company has been the subject of numerous takeover rumors, and while Cramer never recommends a stock on takeover speculation, he said an acquisition would be "icing on the cake" and could drive the $138 stock up to $200.

"I bet this baby's got more room to run," the "Mad Money" host said. "Ideally you buy a little now – I wish it had been down today – and then wait for that secondary offering to price just in case the stock pulls back and it gives you a better entry point."

Another company that looks like it has much more room to run is the far-reaching International Flavors & Fragrances. Cramer spoke with the CEO, Andreas Fibig, for his take on how consumers' tastes are evolving.

IFF's business hinges on science and innovation, developing everything from drink flavors to scents for fabric softeners to perfumes. The company has acquired five others in the past two years, a move Fibig said will build growth.

It also puts IFF in the lucrative businesses of skincare, hair care, and other cosmetics all made from natural ingredients, which Fibig has noticed consumers have started to prioritize. The company even has a patent on technology that draws 100 percent natural, sustainable ingredients from various waste streams.

"That's the reason why we went into that kind of technology," the CEO said. "What everybody wants now in the U.S. ... is a clean label, so not too many chemicals on the label. And that's something which helps us to facilitate that market trend."