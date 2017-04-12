Cramer's lightning round: This pharma stock is suffering a 'death of a thousand cuts'

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Mylan: "It's a death of a thousand cuts and I can't go there. Express Scripts has got a lot of power over them. I just think that the drug group is weak and this stock is weaker, and I have no appetite for it. Maybe lower, maybe lower. It's cheap on a multiple basis, but I just can't go there, not with a lot of drug stocks being thrown away like this."

Camping World Holdings: "You know, frankly, I thought it was a good quarter. I've really not understood the decline and I think Marcus Lemonis is a great businessman. I hesitate to say, once again, because I said this at $31, $32 to buy the stock, but there was nothing wrong with the quarter is my point. Nothing wrong with the quarter. Retail is certainly weak."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.: "You know, I was surprised with Tractor Supply having that really bad quarter. I thought people would sell Scotts Miracle-Gro and they didn't. That's a sign of great strength. I know people really like that hydroponic division because they think it's about growing pot. It's not big enough to move the needle, but it is certainly part of the mix of why people buy the stock when it's down. Some of these places allow you to have three plants in your house, and they're the play you can grow it with."

AMN Healthcare Services: "Well, Susan Salka has done a remarkable job, and I like the idea of a defense stock. There's been two declines in the stock in the last few years. They were completely refuted when Salka reported amazing numbers. I am with you. She's good."

SemGroup: "It's a good company. It's a good company. It fits the profile and it's a good company. It does a lot of gas liquids, it's a very good company. I've got a good call."

AMC Networks: "Yeah, you know, it's at kind of an interesting level, and it's good. And these content companies became king again. I like your choice."

