European markets open higher despite geopolitical concerns

Wednesday will see Spain release consumer price inflation data at around 8 a.m London time with the U.K. expected to report unemployment data at around 9.30 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is poised to convene a meeting of her Cabinet on Wednesday in order to discuss Brexit, as well as the negotiating guidelines of the EU before a special summit on April 29.

In France, centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting in the southwestern city of Pau with less than two weeks to go until the first round of the two-stage election process. Macron will attend alongside three time presidential candidate Francois Bayrou, a key supporter of the former economy minister.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels to Moscow on Wednesday where he will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss Ukraine, counterterrorism, bilateral relations and other issues, including the Korean Peninsula and Syria.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council will host a meeting regarding the ongoing Syrian conflict.

