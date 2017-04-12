This 25-year-old quit his $120K job in NYC to travel the world 2 Hours Ago | 02:24

Money isn't everything for Nuseir "Nas" Yassin.

Just a year ago, the now 25-year-old walked away from a six-figure gig in New York as a software engineer at Venmo, the mobile payment provider. He wanted to live what he describes as his "best life" — one that's far away from sitting at a desk from 9 to 5.

"The rat race is real," Yassin said. "I was part of the rat race."

These days, he's traveling across the globe, making one-minute videos every day about the people he meets and the places he visits, from Ethiopia to Italy.

Each day, he posts these clips, including "How cheap is Thailand?!!" and "Morocco in one minute" to his Facebook page Nas Daily, where he's accumulated more than 750,000 followers.