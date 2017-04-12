VISIT CNBC.COM

Facebook, Google and McKinsey rank among America's 25 highest-paying companies

Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tech companies may be associated with the fattest salaries, but it's consulting firms that claim the first and second spots on this list of the highest-paying companies in America, released today by job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor. To compile this list, Glassdoor selected companies with the highest median total compensation as reported on the site by U.S.-based employees over the past year.

A.T. Kearney and Strategy& top an otherwise tech-heavy list. They offer their workers median total compensation approaching $200,000 per year.

"High pay continues to be tied to in-demand skills and higher education, which in part, is why we see several companies on this list among the consulting and technology industries," says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist.

"Salaries are sky-high at consulting companies," says Chamberlain. "Employers [want] top consultants to have personal contacts, reputations and specialized skills and knowledge. In technology, we continue to see unprecedented salaries as the war for talent is still very active, largely due to the ongoing shortage of highly-skilled workers needed."

All of the following companies offer median base salaries of $120,000 or above, and median total compensation (which includes additional forms of compensation like bonuses and commissions) of $140,000 and above.

Here's what you could make if you worked for these employers:

    1. A.T. Kearney
      Industry: Consulting
      Median Total Compensation: $175,000
      Median Base Compensation: $150,000

    2. Strategy&
      Industry: Consulting
      Median Total Compensation: $172,000
      Median Base Compensation: $152,000

    3. VMware
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $167,050
      Median Base Compensation: $136,750

    4. Splunk
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $161,010
      Median Base Compensation: $132,500

    5. Cadence Design Systems
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $156,702
      Median Base Compensation: $141,202

    6. Google
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $155,250
      Median Base Compensation: $120,000

    7. Facebook
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $155,000
      Median Base Compensation: $130,000

    8. NVIDIA
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $154,000
      Median Base Compensation: $150,000

    9. McKinsey & Company
      Industry: Consulting
      Median Total Compensation: $153,000
      Median Base Compensation: $140,000

    10. Amazon Lab126
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $152,800
      Median Base Compensation: $130,400

    11. Juniper Networks
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $150,000
      Median Base Compensation: $138,500

    12. LinkedIn
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $150,000
      Median Base Compensation: $127,000

    13. Salesforce
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $150,000
      Median Base Compensation: $120,000

    14. Dimension Data
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $150,000
      Median Base Compensation: $110,000

    15. Synposys
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $148,000
      Median Base Compensation: $130,000

    16. Informatica
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $147,400
      Median Base Compensation: $125,000

    17. Boston Consulting Group
      Industry: Consulting
      Median Total Compensation: $147,015
      Median Base Compensation: $144,800

    18. Broadcom
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $145,025
      Median Base Compensation: $130,000

    19. Microsoft
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $144,000
      Median Base Compensation: $127,000

    20. Walmart eCommerce
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $143,500
      Median Base Compensation: $124,900

    21. Visa Inc.
      Industry: Finance
      Median Total Compensation: $142,000
      Median Base Compensation: $130,000

    22. Twitter
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $142,000
      Median Base Compensation: $125,000

    23. F5 Networks
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $140,555
      Median Base Compensation: $125,000

    24. Palo Alto Networks
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $140,020
      Median Base Compensation: $124,700

    25. Akamai
      Industry: Tech
      Median Total Compensation: $140,000
      Median Base Compensation: $121,000

