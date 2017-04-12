Facebook, Google and McKinsey rank among America's 25 highest-paying companies

Tech companies may be associated with the fattest salaries, but it's consulting firms that claim the first and second spots on this list of the highest-paying companies in America, released today by job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor. To compile this list, Glassdoor selected companies with the highest median total compensation as reported on the site by U.S.-based employees over the past year.

A.T. Kearney and Strategy& top an otherwise tech-heavy list. They offer their workers median total compensation approaching $200,000 per year.

"High pay continues to be tied to in-demand skills and higher education, which in part, is why we see several companies on this list among the consulting and technology industries," says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist.

"Salaries are sky-high at consulting companies," says Chamberlain. "Employers [want] top consultants to have personal contacts, reputations and specialized skills and knowledge. In technology, we continue to see unprecedented salaries as the war for talent is still very active, largely due to the ongoing shortage of highly-skilled workers needed."