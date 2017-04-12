Here are five neat Google Home tricks you probably don’t know about

Google Home is one of my favorite gadgets, and spending a bit of time to learn some of its secrets has made it even more valuable to me and my family.

Google Home, if you're unfamiliar, is Google's version of the Amazon Echo and works in much the same manner. Speak a command and Google Assistant — the name isn't as appealing as Alexa — answers your query. It's kind of like a magic speaker that just sits on your bedside table, or in your living room, always ready for your beck and call.

If you own a Google Home, you can do so much more than ask the weather or how old George Washington was when he died (67). I'll walk you through five of my favorite Google Home tricks now.