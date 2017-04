A new movie from HBO centered on Bernard "Bernie" Madoff and the fraud he committed is set to premiere on Saturday, May 20.

"The Wizard of Lies" stars Robert De Niro as Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife, Ruth Madoff.

Madoff perpetrated one of the largest Ponzi schemes, estimated at $65 billion. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison on June 29, 2009.