Honda introduces two new 'green' cars that are joining its lineup

Honda unveiled two new additions to its Clarity lineup at the New York Auto Show Wednesday, in a bid to offer drivers more alternatives to gas-powered cars.

The vehicles are variations of the original Honda Clarity, a hydrogen fuel cell car the automaker first introduced in December.

Steve Center, a Honda vice president, said the company still sees hydrogen as the best long-term bet to balance environmental concerns with customers' needs.

Yet because the infrastructure required for its wide adoption is not yet in place, the company will also offer plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions of the car.

The full-electric version has an 80-mile range and can be recharged in three hours on a 240-volt outlet. It charges 80 percent in 30 minutes on a direct-current fast connection. It will primarily be aimed at commuters, Center said.

The hybrid charges on a 240-volt connection in about two and a half hours, and can go about 330 miles on a full tank and battery. Being a hybrid, it will offer drivers greater flexibility in fuel choices.

Honda expects to sell a combined 75,000 Clarity models in the first four model years. That would contribute to its larger goal of making two-thirds of its vehicles sold globally electric by 2030.

The fuel cell version is expected to the smallest contributor in the short term and is now "for the true believer," Center said.

Despite boasting a range of 366 miles — the highest of any zero-emission vehicle in America — only about 100 of the hydrogen fuel cars are on the road, according to Honda.

—CNBC's Mack Hogan contributed to this report.