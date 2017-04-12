Infrastructure stocks take it on the chin, led by steel names on concerns about Trump plan

Infrastructure stocks fell Wednesday as worries grew about economic growth and the feasibility of the Trump administration's stimulus promises. President Trump said in an interview Wednesday that health care reform was still a priority above implementing a tax reform plan, which was rumored to include some sort of infrastructure spending package.

Steel stocks led the declines, with U.S. Steel falling more than 9 percent, tracking for its worst day since June 2016. Other major decliners as of afternoon trade Wednesday included NuStar Energy, Cliffs Natural Resources and United Rentals.