Inside Singapore's 'invite-only' Johnnie Walker House

It's a whisky enthusiast's dream.

Johnnie Walker House is an invitation-only suite located at Diageo's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. CNBC took a tour of the space, which hosts guests to learn, taste and purchase a variety of high-end offerings.

The suite, which opened last year, is the 12th Johnnie Walker House in the world. In total, the room boasts more than $700,000 worth of whisky by retail price.

One way to gain entrance is by referral.

"We build up our own network of people who might be interested and we invite them to come in," Sam Fischer, Diageo's Asia president told CNBC during a tour of the space. "We build up to people of high net worth and people of influence."