European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is starting to see a different side ofPresident Donald Trump, following his decision to strike a Syria-government airfield last week.

"I think he's starting to feel the breath of history," Juncker told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Wednesday.

When asked if he trusted Trump or feared for the president's actions, Juncker said that he viewed Trump with "growing benevolence."

The head of the European Commission has been one of the most critical voices against Trump fro inside Brussels. Juncker has criticized Trump's support for Brexit and his encouraging words for other countries to follow the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU.

"Do not say that, do not invite others to leave, because if the European Union collapses, you will have a new war in the western Balkans," Juncker told U.S. Vice President Mike Pence when he visited Brussels earlier this year.

More recently, Juncker has said that he would promote Ohio's independence if Trump kept encouraging other countries to leave the EU. The former prime minister of Luxembourg has also criticized Trump's protectionist views on trade, stating that a trade war between Europe and the U.S. would not benefit any of the sides.