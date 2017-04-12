    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Lululemon shares, down 20% so far in 2017, are poised for a comeback, analyst says

    A customer looks at sports bras inside a Lululemon Athletica store.
    Xaume Olleros | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A customer looks at sports bras inside a Lululemon Athletica store.

    Investors should buy Lululemon shares because the retailer will recover from its recent product mistakes, according to Stifel Nicolaus, which raised its rating on the company to buy from hold.

    Lululemon's shares are down 20 percent this year. The company disappointed investors in late March when it gave first-quarter guidance below Wall Street expectations.

    Stifel's Jim Duffy said the lack of bright colors in the retailer's spring line is leading to the lackluster results.

    "Valuation assessment suggests the reset in LULU shares is presenting opportunity for long-term investors. Following a merchandising misstep in early spring and disappointing 1Q guidance shares are hovering near historical trough P/E multiples," the analyst wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We see potential for fundamental improvement to drive multiple expansion yet see risk contained to any downward estimate revisions."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    LULU
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...