Mark Zuckerberg shares his strategy for leading Facebook through controversy

Since Donald Trump was elected President, Facebook received lots of criticism for not doing enough to identify and delete "fake news" posts from its platform. The controversy is one of several recently that have made founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's job particularly complicated.

Being the leader in such times requires an understanding that there will always be people who are not happy, as well as a steady hand, Zuckerberg says, according to an interview with him in Fast Company.

While launching and growing a company is never easy, the founder has had to deal with intricate challenges of late.

"When we were getting started with Facebook in 2004, the idea of connecting the world was not really controversial. The default was that this was happening, and people were generally positive about it. But in the last few years, that has shifted, right?" Zuckerberg says.

In February, he published a manifesto in defense of a connected global future.