Media Alert: CNBC Contributor Suzy Welch Speaks Exclusively with New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

INTERVIEW TO AIR ON CNBC'S "POWER LUNCH" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET) THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Extended Interview Available on CNBC.com

In a rare interview, New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick sits down with CNBC Contributor Suzy Welch to discuss his career, family, leadership style, Super Bowl wins and his relationship with Tom Brady, among other topics. Excerpts of the exclusive interview will air on CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET) on Thursday, April 13 with an extended interview available on CNBC.com. CNBC Contributor Suzy Welch will appear throughout CNBC's Business Day programming discussing her interview with Belichick. In addition, articles written by Welch about the interview will appear on CNBC's Make It, a site focused on all things money and success for the next generation of leaders, zeroing in on the core topics of entrepreneurs, leadership, careers and personal finance.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 385 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.