Microsoft will show the world new hardware on May 2, but no new Surface Pro

Microsoft is going to introduce new hardware and software on May 2.

The company sent out press invites for an event that will take place in New York City. A person familiar with the company's plans said hardware and software will be unveiled, though the company is not currently planning to introduce the highly-anticipated Surface Pro 5 tablet. It also sounds like the company's rumored Surface Phone isn't on the docket.

The invite says "Learn What's Next" and uses the hashtag "MicrosoftEDU." We can look to that for a few clues as to what Microsoft might have planned.

It's possible Microsoft uses the event to introduce Windows 10 Cloud, which is its take on Google's Chrome OS. The operating system may help power a new generation of low-cost laptop computers that could compete aggressively against Chromebooks. It isn't clear if Microsoft will introduce its own hardware or if it will display products built by competitors.

Microsoft has tried to take on Google's Chromebooks before, but hasn't been able to make its devices as appealing as Google's alternative.

Perhaps that will change on May 2.