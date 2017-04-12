Biotech stock Neurocrine surges more than 22% after FDA approves first drug for movement disorder

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences leaped more than 22 percent Wednesday after the biotech firm announced federal approval of its drug for a movement disorder.

Neurocrine announced late Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Ingrezza, the only product for treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia, or TD.

The condition is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements in certain upper body muscles caused by treatments often prescribed for mental illness, the drugmaker said in a release.

It said an estimated 500,000 Americans have the condition.

Neurocrine Biosciences extended-hours trade

Source: FactSet

Christoph U. Correll, professor of psychiatry and molecular medicine at the Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, said in the release that Ingrezza "significantly and rapidly improved" symptoms compared to a placebo.

"These results, combined with convenient once-daily dosing, represent a tremendous breakthrough for patients suffering from TD," he said.

Neurocrine shares were up 7 percent year-to-date through Tuesday.