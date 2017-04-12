OPEC raises its 2017 world demand growth forecast to 1.27 million barrels per day

OPEC has upgraded its world oil demand forecast to 1.27 million barrels per day, an upwards revision of 10,000 barrels per day.

The increase is said to reflect increased demand from Asia, which is anticipated to lead oil demand growth.

China and the U.S. are both expected see an uptick in demand this year, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see a decline.

Total oil consumption in 2017 is expected to stand at 96.32 million barrels per day.

The forecasts come as OPEC countries cut oil output in March more than anticipated. Compliance in the deal, which was initiated to clear a supply glut and boost prices, averaged 104 percent, according to a Reuters calculation based on production figures published by OPEC.

Overall, the OPEC Reference Basket (OBR) ended March down 5.7 percent at $50.32 per barrel. It was up sharply, however, for both the quarter and the year, buoyed by the OPEC production cuts instigated in late 2016.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.