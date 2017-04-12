Ousted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff: I was the victim of a coup

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff vigorously defended herself and her administration during an appearance in New York, characterizing her impeachment as a "parliamentary coup."

"This was not something that happened by surprise. It had a clear goal — to stop the political class from being victims of investigations for their own corruption," Rousseff said Tuesday night at Columbia University in New York.

Rousseff was removed on Aug. 31 amid a massive corruption scandal and an economic crisis that crippled Latin America's largest country.