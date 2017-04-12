Ahead of Elon Musk, this self-made millionaire already launched a company to merge your brain with computers

As a society, humans will have to decide whether it is acceptable to opt for genetic or neurological enhancement once the technology becomes available. Also, we will have to debate how those rights are managed and how technology is distributed. What will be legal? Who can access the new technology first?

Johnson expects the conversation to break on national borders. Some countries will allow genetic enhancements and others will not.

"There's a general reluctance for humans to adopt certain forms of enhancement," says Johnson. For example, when plastic surgery first became technically possible, it was largely feared and relegated to the fringes. Now, however, cosmetic surgery is commonplace, says Johnson. "I think we will see the same thing happen as we gain more powerful forms of enhancements in genetics and neurological enhancement and physical augmentation."

HOW JOHNSON MADE HIS FORTUNE

To launch Kernel, Johnson, now 39, contributed $100 million of his own money. That's not money he was born with. In his early 20s, Johnson struggled.

"I was broke. And I had two kids at home and I couldn't pay my bills. I was up to my eyeballs in debt and I couldn't find a job. I applied for 60 jobs. Nobody would hire me. Nobody would even give me an interview," he says.

At the time, Johnson emailed 50 wealthy individuals introducing himself, saying that he was a hard worker, smart and hungry for a chance. He got no responses.