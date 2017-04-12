Mike Judge has spent three years satirizing the technology industry in his hit HBO show "Silicon Valley." For help with the upcoming fourth season, he turned to Snap's Evan Spiegel and took trips to the campuses of Google, Facebook, GitHub and Dropbox.

"It's gotten easier to get in those doors since the show came out," Judge said in an interview with CNBC Tuesday night in San Francisco. "The first season we were sort of -- nobody knew what we were doing."

Venture capitalists and tech executives definitely know what he's up to now.

Silicon Valley won two Emmy Awards in 2015 and was nominated for 11 last year. In the process, the show has created a cult-like following in the region while simultaneously exposing the many absurdities of start-up culture.

Alec Berg, who produces the show alongside Judge, said one of the most candid responses he gets from fans is, "the show makes them nauseous -- they feel like it's so close to home that they're slightly sickened by it."

The new season, which debuts on April 23, forces the main character Richard Hendricks (played by Thomas Middleditch) to confront life after Pied Piper, the video compression start-up at the center of the first three seasons.