"The funny thing is half these guys actually work for Google, they just don't work for the autonomous car division," said DIY Robocars group organizer Chris Anderson, who is also the chief executive officer of drone software company 3DR, formerly 3D Robotics.

One such Googler is Otavio Good, an engineer who helped create a Google app that lets users hold up a phone to some text in a foreign language -- like on a sign in a foreign country -- and see an instant translation.

"He's got great computer vision skills, great artificial intelligence skills, but doesn't happen to be on the autonomous car team so this is what he does for fun," said Anderson. (Google recently spun off its autonomous car unit into a separate company called Waymo held by parent company Alphabet.)

Though the technology hacked together by these weekend enthusiasts is not as sophisticated as the systems big tech companies are creating, Anderson is excited by how fast it is improving.

"It's getting better faster than Google did," he said.