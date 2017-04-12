Tesco recovery gains momentum with profit jump

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, beat forecasts for full-year profit, showing its recovery is picking up pace and potentially giving a boost to its stuttering campaign to win investor backing for a takeover of wholesaler Booker.

The supermarket group said on Wednesday it made an operating profit before exceptional items of 1.28 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in the year to Feb. 25 2017.



That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 1.26 billion pounds, according to Reuters data, and an increase of 30 percent on the 944 million pounds made in 2015-16.



Alan Stewart, chief financial officer (CFO) at Tesco, told CNBC Wednesday that the U.K.-based firm had made "a good step" on its road to recovery and was now "slightly ahead of target".



The stronger-than-expected results could help soothe the concerns of concerned shareholders. Last month, two of Tesco's biggest shareholders urged the supermarket group to drop its attempt to buy Booker, saying it was overpaying and the deal would be a distraction from its turnaround plan.



"We will talk with all of our shareholders, we'll go through the competition process and we're actively engaged with that ... Once we get clarification of what that means we will then go to our shareholders and ask them to approve the merger," Stewart told CNBC.



Tesco's CFO stressed the board was unanimously in favor of a potential merger with Booker.



Its shares hit the bottom of the European benchmark shortly after Wednesday's open as details of a regulator fine seemed to hamper profits for the U.K. grocer.

The supermarket group said U.K. sales at stores open over a year rose 0.7 percent in the 13 weeks to Feb. 25, its fiscal fourth quarter - a fifth straight quarter of underlying growth.

"We are confident that we can build on this strong performance in the year ahead," said Chief Executive Dave Lewis.