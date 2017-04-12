The book that changed billionaire Richard Branson's life is a century-old classic

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson has his fair share of favorite leadership books, but if you were to ask him about the book that changed his life, the answer may surprise you: "Peter Pan" by J.M. Barrie.
"Ever since reading it as a child, Peter Pan has been my favorite character," Branson tells Thrive Global in a recent interview.
The boy whose plan was to never grow up originally appeared in Barrie's 1904 play, "Peter Pan." After its incredible success, the novelist and playwright expanded the story and published it in 1911 as a novel, originally titled "Peter and Wendy."