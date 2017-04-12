This self-made millionaire says you don't have to go to college to get rich

James Altucher is an entrepreneur many times over as well as an investor, author, podcaster and self-made millionaire. Although he attended the Ivy League's Cornell University, his advice to young people looking to become wealthy is to skip college altogether.

"If you're eighteen years old and you want to think about, 'Well, how am I going to have millions of dollars later on?', the first thing I'll tell you to do is don't spend two hundred thousand dollars on a college degree and waste four years of your life," says Altucher, 49.

"Maybe that was good for your parents' generation, which means my generation. Maybe that was good ten years ago," he says. "It is no longer relevant right now."