This self-made millionaire says you don't have to go to college to get rich

When it comes to his own 18 year old daughter, however, Altucher says he is going to try to convince her not to go to college. She knows how he feels about it. In fact, he's even published a book, "40 Alternatives to College," and an article, "Living Life is better than Dying in College."
Altucher also has a strategy to keep her from attending. "When she gets accepted to a college, I have a plan to maybe make her an alternative kind of Thiel Fellowship for my own children which, hopefully, she will go for," he says. "If she gets into college, I am going to offer her the Altucher Fellowship." (The Thiel Fellowship, funded by the Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, offers students $100,000 to skip or drop out of college and pursue their entrepreneurial venture.)
The self-made millionaire says his daughter is an exceptional writer, therefore, he will pay her an advance to write a book of essays. He'll even help her self-publish the book on Amazon and market it after.
"Yes, that costs a little bit of money, but not as much money as college," Altucher says, "and it won't waste her time because I know she will be focused on something she already is good at."
