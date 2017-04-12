    ×

    Trading Nation

    This technical blip could morph into a solid buying opportunity just in time for earnings season: Raymond James

    Raymond James’ Saut on the market ‘complacency’
    Raymond James’ Saut on the market ‘complacency’   

    A veteran Wall Street strategist says the markets just dipped below a technical level, which could give investors a chance to pounce.

    Raymond James' chief investment strategist, Jeffrey Saut, is referring to what happened on Wednesday, when both the S&P 500 and Dow closed below their 50-day moving averages for the first time since the week Donald Trump won the presidential election.

    Saut is characterizing it as a"very short-term red flag" — one which will likely morph into a solid buying opportunity as earnings season begins.

    "It could indicate that we would finally get a test of that 2,270-2,280 level," Saut said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "If we get that, I'd put money to work."

    There already seems to be skittishness surrounding stocks just hours before JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo become among the first major companies to report their latest quarterly results.

    "Complacency is pretty high right here," said Saut. "The S&P was trading around 2,350 in mid-February, and that's pretty much where it's traded up until the past few hours."

    When asked about the notion that the markets are lodged in a "Taylor Swift-like shake it off market," Saut didn't seem too concerned. The idea is derived from a trend that stocks have been staying within 2 percent of their closing highs despite serious geopolitical risks overseas in areas such as Syria and North Korea.

    "I think you would have to watch out for a black swan event. If there was a nuclear incident with North Korea, that would certainly give you a 5 to 10 percent correction," he cautioned.

    Yet Saut, who has about 25 percent of his money in cash right now, believes the odds of that kind of situation emerging are low. He's also optimistic that earnings season will bode very well for stocks.

    He's most positive about financials and technology, which make up more than one-third of the S&P 500.

    "I'm expecting good things out of both of those sectors," Saut said. "Longer term, I still think we're in a secular bull market that has years left to run."

    Want to be a part of the Trading Nation? If you'd like to call into our live Wednesday show, email your name, number, and a question to TradingNation@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...