Traders discuss what to expect from bank earnings

The "Fast Money" traders look into the financial sector on Wednesday ahead of the earnings reports from Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial Services Group and J.P. Morgan Chase scheduled for Thursday.

Trader Pete Najarian said he likes J.P. Morgan because of the diversity of its business and the company's history with a record performance in the previous quarter.

Trader David Seaburg said he likes J.P. Morgan, as well. He said he's a fan of the bank's CEO, Jaime Dimon, and said expectations are low for the upcoming report, leaving room for the stock to move higher.

Trader Guy Adami said he is looking at Goldman Sachs and likes the stock because of its potential jump following earnings. Goldman Sachs is down 9 percent in the last 3 months.

