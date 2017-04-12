President Donald Trump says he doesn't like the term "adjustment" in the discussion about the polarizing border adjustment import tax.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on Fox Business News, Trump said he doesn't want to talk about whether he supports the border tax provision that's contained in the overall House Republican plan to reduce corporate taxes.

"[But] when I hear border adjustment, 'adjustment' means we lose," Trump said.

Asked whether he supports any tax at the border, Trump said, "I love the idea of a reciprocal ... or matching tax or a mirror tax. ... The funny thing is nobody gets angry when you say, 'reciprocal tax.'"

"When you say, 'I'm going to charge you a 10 percent or 20 percent border tax' everyone goes crazy because they like free trade," he said. "They don't say the other countries are charging you much more than that."

Trump stressed he's not saying his doing a "reciprocal tax," only that it would be fair, and other countries would not be able to complain. "Whatever you're charging we're charging," he continued. "They may not like it. But they can't get angry