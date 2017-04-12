Uncertainty is good for business, says Wolters Kluwer CFO

The uncertainty brought about by the political situation in the U.S. has benefited the information services company Wolters Kluwer, its chief financial officer claimed Wednesday.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress have set their sights on repealing and replacing Obamacare, reforming tax and cutting regulation. But in recent weeks uncertainty has been raised as to how soon the changes will come into effect, and what businesses and consumers can expect from them.

"Any time there is change or complexity, that is good for a company like Wolters Kluwer because it allows us to reach out to our customers and inform them and help them navigate through that change or complexity," Kevin Entricken told CNBC's Global CFO Council on Wednesday. "So when we talk about regulation or deregulation, there are a lot of things that a financial institution will have to grapple with and that's where we can help our customers."

Discussing healthcare reforms, financial regulation and tax code changes, Entricken said that, despite the uncertainty in the president's plans being "a bit of a challenge for everybody," the complicated landscape would, in turn, benefit his company.