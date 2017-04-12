    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks slip as earnings season, geopolitics keeps investors on edge; materials lag

    Markets edge lower at open
    Markets edge lower at open   

    U.S. equities slipped on Wednesday as investors assessed the geopolitical landscape and braced for the start of earnings season.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell around 40 points, with Boeing contributing the most losses. The index also fell below its 50-day moving average, a level it has not under since Nov. 7.

    The S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent, with materials and industrials leading decliners. The index was also on track to close below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 8.

    The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.15 percent.

    Crude oil prices held higher near $53.50 a barrel after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a slightly larger-than-expected drawdown of 2.17 million barrels.

    Traditional safe-haven assets rose, building on gains from Tuesday' session. Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.2 percent to $1,276.60 per barrel, while the dollar hit its lowest level since Nov. 17 against the Japanese yen.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded near 15.75.

    "There's a lot of uncertainty that's really hard to model. That's why you're seeing this give-and-take [in stocks] and the uptick in volatility," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Moscow on Wednesday and received a barrage of criticism from several Russian officials.

    Ahead of a meeting with Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he wanted to know what the real intentions of the U.S. administration are, following its missile strikes in Syria.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

    All that said, stocks have held their ground this week. The three major indexes are just marginally lower for the week.

    "We are concerned about Syria and Russia, ... but at the same time we have a very resilient market," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "That could change if one of these geopolitical hotspots heats up, and there's no way to fully price that in."

    Geopolitical tensions have been brewing ahead of a highly anticipated earnings seasons. Earnings are expected to have grown around 10 percent in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters. Sales, meanwhile, are expected to have grown the most since 2011.

    JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are scheduled to report Thursday morning. Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, posted better-than-expected results, sending its stock higher in the premarket.

    Investors were also trying to get a sense of the Trump administration's priorities. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday he wants to tackle health care reform before implementing new tax policy.

    "I have to do healthcare first, I want to do it first to really do it right," Trump said.

    Stocks rallied after Trump was elected in part because of the prospects of lower taxes, deregulation and fiscal policy.

    "The market has known this for a while. He didn't say anything new," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. "The question is how far along health care is, because depending on what they get done there, they'll know what kind of tax reform they can get."

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    —CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Fastenal, Shaw Communications, Pier 1 Imports

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    Thursday

    Earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic Bank, Commerce Bancshares, Apogee, Infosys

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Friday

    U.S. markets closed

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...