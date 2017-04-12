Stocks slip as earnings season, geopolitics keeps investors on edge; materials lag

U.S. equities slipped on Wednesday as investors assessed the geopolitical landscape and braced for the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell around 40 points, with Boeing contributing the most losses. The index also fell below its 50-day moving average, a level it has not under since Nov. 7.

The S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent, with materials and industrials leading decliners. The index was also on track to close below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 8.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.15 percent.

Crude oil prices held higher near $53.50 a barrel after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a slightly larger-than-expected drawdown of 2.17 million barrels.

Traditional safe-haven assets rose, building on gains from Tuesday' session. Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.2 percent to $1,276.60 per barrel, while the dollar hit its lowest level since Nov. 17 against the Japanese yen.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded near 15.75.

"There's a lot of uncertainty that's really hard to model. That's why you're seeing this give-and-take [in stocks] and the uptick in volatility," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Moscow on Wednesday and received a barrage of criticism from several Russian officials.

Ahead of a meeting with Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he wanted to know what the real intentions of the U.S. administration are, following its missile strikes in Syria.